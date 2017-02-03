Latest update February 3rd, 2017 3:44 PM

Over 20 university students released on bail – Govt medical officers launch token strike

Feb 03, 2017

Twenty-one university students who were arrested for allegedly carrying out a protest defying Court orders on February 02, have been released on bail after being produced before the Fort Magistrate last night.

The Magistrate ordered that they be present on February 15.

The students commenced the protest march from the Maradana Technical College on February 02. Police attempted to disperse the protesters near the Ceramic Junction with the use of tear gas and water cannons.

Meanwhile, government medical officers have said they will launch a token strike of four hours starting at 8 a.m. on February 03 in retaliation to the attack on the university students.


