Court orders that Jeyaraj Fernandopulle assassination be examined

Gampaha High Court Judge Priyantha Fernando ordered to examine the assassination of former minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle from April 6.

Judge Priyantha Fernando informed the Judicial Services Commission, he would recuse himself from the case due to personal reasons.Thereby, the Judicial Services Commission appointed Appeals Court Judge Kema Swarnadhipathi to examine the case.

Jeyaraj Fernandopulle and thirteen others were killed and several others were injured in a suicide bomb attack close to the Kanthi Sports Grounds in Weliweriya on April 6,  2008.

April 6, 2017 marks nine years since the former minister’s death.

The Attorney General filed cases against former Assistant Superintendent of Police Lakshman Cooray and two former LTTE cadres in connection with the assassination.


