Vision for sustainable development for the new year unveiled

A ceremony to mark the commencement of a three-year plan for a sustainable future , dubbed Thirasara Yugayaka Thevasara Arambuma  was held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena today, January 2.

The ceremony named Thirasara Yugayaka Jathika Prarthana was unveiled at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The ceremony, which was held under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena, saw the participation of a number of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunge.

A theme song was also launched on the sidelines of the event.

The writing which bears the signature of the president to fulfill the aim of a sustainable era, by the year 2030, was presented to Professor Mohan Munasinghe.


