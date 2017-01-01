Update : Manhunt after dozens killed in Istanbul

Jan 01, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
At least 39 people have been killed and 69 injured after a gunmen dressed as Santa opened fire in a nightclub in Istanbul.
At least 69 people were being treated in hospital and four were said to be in a serious condition.
The attacker left his gun at the scene before fleeing, the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.
CCTV footage showed the terrorist appearing to take off his coat as he ran around the club shooting people at random.
Initial reports claimed the gunman had barricaded himself in toilets.
The motive for the attack is not clear. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed terror groups “trying to create chaos”.
“They are trying to… demoralise our people and destabilise our country,” he said.
In an early morning statement, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the attack as “a massacre, a truly inhuman savagery”.
“A manhunt for the terrorist is under way. Police have launched operations. We hope the attacker will be captured soon.”
