Two killed, several injured in Pasyala accident

Two people have died following an accident involving a bus and a truck in Pasyala along the Colombo-Kandy main road early Monday morning.

According to the police, 35 people were injured in the accident.

The Police further noted that the vehicular movement along the Colombo-Kandy main road has been hampered as a result of the accident.

Meanwhile one person was killed in an accident that occurred in Galboda Matara last evening.

The accident occured when a motorbike travelling along the Galboda road collided with a tipper at a construction site of the Galboda Matara highway.

The deceased was a 67 year old resident of Galboda.

Our correspondent said that the victim of the incident had died on the spot.

The driver of the tipper has been arrested in connection with the incident.