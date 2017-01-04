Latest update January 4th, 2017 1:11 PM

Tsunami threat passes after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck 176 miles south of Fiji early Wednesday, 6.2 miles below the Earth’s surface in the South Pacific, triggering a tsunami warning, the U.S Geological Survey reported.

The Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves were possible within 186 miles of the quake’s epicenter but canceled the warning within an hour.

“Government agencies responsible for threatened coastal areas should take action to inform and instruct any coastal populations at risk in accordance with their own evaluation procedures and the level of threat,” the center said in its warning. Despite the cancellation, the center said minor sea level fluctuations still were possible.


ETCA agreement: Third round of talks to get underway
