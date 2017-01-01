State Minister Piyankara Jayaratne steps down from portfolio

State Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Piyankara Jayaratne has tendered his resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Speaking to News 1st, the Coordinating Secretary to Piyankara Jayartne said that he called on President Maithripala Sirisena and handed over his letter of resignation from his portfolio as State Minister.

He added that the President had not accepted the letter.

However, Piyankara Jayaratne had taken steps to return the vehicle allocated for him by the Ministry of Local Government and Provincial Councils.