SL Navy generates revenue following Avant Garde takeover

The Sri Lanka Navy has generated a revenue of Rs. 2,260 million in maritime security activities, after the service was taken over by the Navy from Avant Garde Maritime Security Services Private Limited.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that during the course of 2016, it had been involved in 6371 maritime security-related operations. While 5928 of those operations were based off the Galle harbour, 443 operations took place from the Colombo Port.

The Navy took over Maritime Security Activities from Avant Garde Maritime Security Services Private Limited on November 13, 2015. Since that date, the Navy has been able to generate a revenue of Rs.2630 million from 7457 operations.

Under this operation, the Sri Lanka Navy, using the port of Galle and Colombo as its bases, is involved in the purchasing, storing and deploying of weapons, as well as other related services for local and foreign clients. The Navy has taken steps to directly credit the revenue generated through its maritime security activities to the Joint Fund of the Sri Lankan Government.