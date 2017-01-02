Second round of Indo-Lanka talks over fishing to commence

The second round of talks over the Indo – Sri Lanka fishing issue is set to get underway in Colombo today, January 2.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources says that bottom trawling carried illegally by Indian fishing boats in Sri Lankan waters, has destroyed the aquatic resources of the country, and created a dead sea bed.

However, the governments of the two countries began talks last November in New Delhi in order to find a permanent solution to this issue.

Minister of Fisheries, Mahinda Amaraweera, said that a 15-member delegation including the Indian Minister of Fisheries will participate in the talks today.

The Minister added that nearly 122 fishing vessels belonging to Indian fishermen that were seized in the past, have been confiscated by the Sri Lankan government.