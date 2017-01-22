Latest update February 3rd, 2017 11:21 PM

These rogues will certainly be produced in court in the near future: Ashoka Abeysinghe

Jan 22, 2017 Local, News Ticker 1

Deputy Minister Ashoka Abeysinghe, speaking at an event held in Kurunegala today, said that ‘rogues’ will be produced in court in the near future.

“For now they have only been placed in remand custody”, he said.

Fifteen members of the joint opposition are currently out on bail and all of them will be indicted by the end of this year or next year and they will be found guilty, according to the deputy minister.

“We know who is guilty of the murder of Thajudeen. All of Sri Lanka knows who murdered Lasantha Wickrematunge. Those people will receive the death sentence. The others will be sentenced to at least two to three years imprisonment for their crimes”, charged the Abeysinghe

He added that about 15 to 20 members of the joint opposition will be unable to contest the election at the 2020 election and when they are released in prison in 2022 or 2023, all of them will have lost their civic rights.

“That means they will be unable to contest elections for another seven years. In 2025, Mahinda Rajapaksa will be 82 years old,  and he will not be able to engage in politics,” he said.


SLFP chief ministers meet with former president Rajapaksa
One thought on “These rogues will certainly be produced in court in the near future: Ashoka Abeysinghe

  1. Vaidy.S

    To eliminate corruption all government tenders and all procurements in Govt Departments must come
    under the ministry of Finance and all ministries should be forbidden from engaging on these activities.Ministries should be forbidden from making public service appointments and Ministry of Public Administration should be entrusted with
    all apointments.

    Reply

