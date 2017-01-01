Restrictions imposed on tests for patients in govt hospitals

Patients admitted to government hospitals have been prohibited from obtaining blood tests at laboratories at private hospitals.

Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senerathne said that all hospitals with laboratory facilities have been given the required equipment to conduct the tests.

The Health Minister added that disciplinary action will be taken against the Director of the Hospital if any such incidents are reported.

Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has also informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Anura Jayawickrama, to issue a special circular to all directors of hospitals with laboratory facilities.