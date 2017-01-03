Railway Control Room says Galle derailment likely to cause delays

The Railway Control Room says that there could be a delay in the Gaalu-Kumari and Ruhunu Kumari trains reaching Colombo this morning, January 3.

The Railway Control Room said that even though the Sagarika train that had derailed near the Galle Railway Station has been put back on the tracks, there could be a delay in trains since certain sections of the railway track on the coastal line are being subject to renovations.

Therefore, the Control Room says that there may be delays in trains operating on the coastal line bound to Colombo.