Latest update January 3rd, 2017 10:43 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Railway Control Room says Galle derailment likely to cause delays

Jan 03, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

The Railway Control Room says that there could be a delay in the Gaalu-Kumari and Ruhunu Kumari trains reaching Colombo this morning, January 3.

The Railway Control Room said that even though the Sagarika train that had derailed near the Galle Railway Station has been put back on the tracks, there could be a delay in trains since certain sections of the railway track on the coastal line are being subject to renovations.

Therefore, the Control Room says that there may be delays in trains operating on the coastal line bound to Colombo.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
More than 50 dead in Brazil prison riot
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach