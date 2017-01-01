President, PM and Opposition Leader express New Year wishes

President Maithripala Sirisena says that all Sri Lankans must work together to rid the country of poverty and develop the nation as a whole.

Issuing his message for the new year, the president noted that we must be prepared to face natural disasters that may occur in the future.

Issuing a message for the New Year, Premier Ranil Wickramasinghe says that all Sri Lankans must support efforts to build a stable economy and achieve reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan says that the new year that has dawned will be a historic one.

Issuing a communique, the opposition leader noted that all Sri Lankans must set aside differences in race, cast, creed and religion – and unite as one to build the country.