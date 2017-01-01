President Maithripala Sirisena recieves blessings from the Maha Sangha

President Maithripala Sirisena has guaranteed that neither a new constitution nor a draft of a new constitution will be formulated without the blessings of the Maha Sanga of the three Chapters.

The president gave this assurance when he obtained blessings from the Maha Sanga for the new year.

Upon calling on the Chief Prelate of the Asgiri Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, President Sirisena said that not a single article which will harm the country will be included into the draft of the constitution.

Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero pointed out to the president that the general public have not been made aware of the measures taken by the government during the process of obtaining public views, when formulating the new constitution.

At this instance the president assured that the public would be granted another opportunity to submit their proposals.

Subsequently, President Maithripala Sirisena called on the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siam Sect, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera.

The chief prelate pointed out that the public is unaware of the tasks undertaken by the government including the President over the past two years to bring about social and political transition to ensure the freedom and democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena engaged in religious activities at the Somawathiya Sacred Grounds in Polonnaruwa on January 1.

The pooja to invoke blessings was organised by the Employees Trade Union of the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment.

A Samadhi Buddha sculpted in marble that was gifted to the President by the Government of Myanmar, was presented to the Somawathi Chaithya at this event.