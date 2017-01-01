Latest update January 1st, 2017 10:59 PM

New Year celebrations – number of those hospitalised increases

Jan 01, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Four hundred and seventy nine (479) patients were admitted to the accident ward of the National Hospital in Colombo as a result of injuries sustained in accidents related to new year celebrations.

The netted cover of a building under construction down New Chetty Street in Kochchikade caught fire due to the negligence of a group celebrating the new year with fire-crackers.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that a higher number of accidents caused due to negligence of those engaged in using firecrackers have been reported this year.

News 1st witnessed, first-hand, at the National Hospital in Colombo today, January 1, the consequences of negligence during new year celebrations.


