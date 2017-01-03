Maligawatte residents arrested over alleged smuggling attempt

Jan 03, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker 0
Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport have arrested three Sri Lankans who allegedly illegally brought a stock of cigarettes worth over Rs.3.5 million to the country.
350 cartons containing over 70,000 cigarettes were seized by Customs.
The suspects, who are residents of Maligawatte, Colombo, are 66, 35 and 16 years of age.
Jan 03, 2017 0
Dec 22, 2016 0
Dec 16, 2016 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0
Jan 03, 2017 0