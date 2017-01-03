Latest update January 3rd, 2017 7:47 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Maligawatte residents arrested over alleged smuggling attempt

Jan 03, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Customs officials attached to the Bandaranaike International Airport have arrested three Sri Lankans who allegedly illegally brought a stock of cigarettes worth over Rs.3.5 million to the country.

350 cartons containing over 70,000 cigarettes were seized by Customs.

The suspects, who are residents of Maligawatte, Colombo, are 66, 35 and 16 years of age.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach