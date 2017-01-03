Israeli Police question Netanyahu over corruption allegations

Jan 03, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations.
The investigation — which Netanyahu has called “baseless” — will address the suspicion that Netanyahu and his family received gifts from Israeli and foreign businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.
Mr Netanyahu was questioned at his Jerusalem residence for about three hours, the Jerusalem Post newspaper says.
According to Israeli channel 10, the two businessmen who are suspected of providing benefits to Netanyahu have already admitted their roles, and Netanyahu is now to be confronted with that testimony.
