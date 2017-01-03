Israeli Police question Netanyahu over corruption allegations

Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations.

The investigation — which Netanyahu has called “baseless” — will address the suspicion that Netanyahu and his family received gifts from Israeli and foreign businessmen in breach of his role as a public servant.

Mr Netanyahu was questioned at his Jerusalem residence for about three hours, the Jerusalem Post newspaper says.

According to Israeli channel 10, the two businessmen who are suspected of providing benefits to Netanyahu have already admitted their roles, and Netanyahu is now to be confronted with that testimony.

Allegations against Benjamin Netanyahu

Last month, an investigation was opened into the purchase of new submarines from Germany, after it was claimed that Mr Netanyahu’s lawyer represented the company during negotiations.

Earlier this year, convicted French fraudster Arnaud Mimran claimed he had donated hundreds of thousands of euros to Mr Netanyahu’s 2009 campaign – something the prime minister denies.

Mr Netanyahu has been accused of wasting public money, including $127,000 (£102,000) on a customised private bedroom on a single flight to the UK.

After Mr Netanyahu’s first term as prime minister two decades ago, police recommended that he and his wife Sara face criminal charges for keeping official gifts that should have been handed over to the state; the charges were later dropped.

The couple were also accused of charging the government for the services of a contractor who did private work for them; those charges were also dropped.