Individual arrested over “distribution of pills”

Jan 03, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
An alleged drug trafficker engaged in distributing pills to nightclubs has been arrested in Maligawatte
The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the Excise Department.
The department said that these pills are being used as synthetic drugs by the youth in the country, and that the consumption of the drug results in “abnormal behaviour”.
