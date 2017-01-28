Govt imposes maximum retail price on several essential food items

The government has imposed a maximum price for six essential food items.The Consumer Affairs Authority made the announcement in an extra-ordinary gazette.

Maximum retail prices

*Kilogramme of Mysore dhal will be Rs.159

*Kilogramme of Peas will be Rs.205

*Kilogramme f Dubai Sprats will be at Rs.405

* Kilogramme of Sprats imported from Thailand will be priced at Rs.490

*Kilogramme of White Sugar will be Rs.93

*Kilogramme of imported Potatoes will be priced at Rs.115

The Extra-Ordinary Gazette notes that any producer , importer , packager , distributor or retailer cannot sell these six tems above the maximum retail price , or display them above the MRP.