Govt imposes maximum retail price on several essential food items

Jan 28, 2017 Tharushan Fernando
The government has imposed a maximum price for six essential food items.The Consumer Affairs Authority made the announcement in an extra-ordinary gazette.
*Kilogramme of Mysore dhal will be Rs.159
*Kilogramme of Peas will be Rs.205
*Kilogramme f Dubai Sprats will be at Rs.405
* Kilogramme of Sprats imported from Thailand will be priced at Rs.490
*Kilogramme of White Sugar will be Rs.93
*Kilogramme of imported Potatoes will be priced at Rs.115
The Extra-Ordinary Gazette notes that any producer , importer , packager , distributor or retailer cannot sell these six tems above the maximum retail price , or display them above the MRP.
I welcome the move by governtment to make it control price well done.