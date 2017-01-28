Latest update February 12th, 2017 10:33 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Govt imposes maximum retail price on several essential food items

Jan 28, 2017 Business, Local, News Ticker 1

The government has imposed a maximum price for six essential food items.The Consumer Affairs Authority made the announcement in an extra-ordinary gazette.

Maximum retail prices

*Kilogramme of Mysore dhal will be Rs.159

*Kilogramme of Peas will be Rs.205

*Kilogramme f Dubai Sprats will be at Rs.405

* Kilogramme of Sprats imported from Thailand will be priced at Rs.490

*Kilogramme of White Sugar will be Rs.93

*Kilogramme of imported Potatoes will be priced at Rs.115

The Extra-Ordinary Gazette notes that any producer , importer , packager , distributor or retailer cannot sell these six tems above the maximum retail price , or display them above the MRP.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Colombo Port oil pipeline leak discovered during repairs
Related articles
More in this category

One thought on “Govt imposes maximum retail price on several essential food items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach