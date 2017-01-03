Gold industry rejoices at local and domestic price drop

With the drop of gold prices in the global market, gold prices in the domestic market too have seen a decrease.

Traders of gold say that this drop in prices has led to an increased enthusiasm among buyers.

”We are happy about the current price. We can purchase gold for between 42 and 43 thousand a sovereign,” one consumer said.

And a trader said “We can sell it at 42,000. Therefore consumers are happy, and are buying more. The business is doing well.”

With the drop in the prices of gold, gold craftsmen have also become more successful. However, when taking into consideration just the past three days, there has been a gradual increase in the prices of gold in the global market.