G.C.E Advanced Level 2016 results released

The G.C.E Advanced Level examination results were released to the general public a short while ago. The results are posted on the official website of the Department of Examinations – www.doenets.lk

Any queries on the results could be made from the Examination Department via the numbers –

*0112 784 208

*0112 784 537

*0113 188 350

*0113 140 314

Information on the results could also be obtained via the hotline.