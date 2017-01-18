EU elaborates on criteria for SL regaining GSP+

The EU, issuing a press release on January 18, 2017 says that it wishes to reiterate that the ratification and implementation of 27 international conventions signed by a succession of Sri Lankan governments are the only criteria on which the SL government’s appeal to rejoin the GSP+ is assessed.

It adds that these conventions relate to international human rights, labour rights, environmental standards and good governance.

Benefiting from GSP+ requires the government to undertake to make further progress in implementing the conventions and to corporate with the EU to monitor implementation and address shortcomings.

The release adds that the EU supports the leadership by the government in committing to address historic and long-standing issues that have caused conflict and negativity which affected the lives and living standards of Sri Lankans.

The process includes, for instance, the resolution that Sri Lanka co-sponsored at the UN Human Rights Council.

The EU, being sri Lanka’s biggest export market, stresses that it is working with both the government and the civil society organisations to contribute to the the government’s reconciliation and good governance.