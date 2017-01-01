Cricket : SL to take on South Africa in second Test in Cape Town

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the second test tomorrow January 2, at Newlands in Cape Town.

Speaking a day before the second Test, Sri Lankan Captain Angelo Mathews, said his team needs to be mentally tough. On its official website, the International Cricket Council said that Angelo Mathews hinted that there could be some changes in the playing XI.

The second of the three-match test series will commence at 1.30 p.m.Sri Lankan time tomorrow, January 2,with South Africa leading the series 1-0 after having beaten Sri Lanka by 206 runs in the first test in Port Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting will join Australia as an assistant coach for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

Ponting will work alongside interim head coach Justin Langer and assistant Jason Gillespie for the three-match series, which begins on February 17.

The trio will stand in for the usual coaching staff led by Darren Lehmann, as the series clashes with the Australia Test squad’s tour of India.