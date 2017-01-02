Collapsing Administration: US firm to reform SL’s “Democratic Governance”

The Island Newspaper Report, January 2, 2017 – A United States Company “Development Alternative Inc.” chosen to carry out a mega project aimed at reforming Sri Lanka’s public sector.

The twist? – The subject minister has no idea…

*** 2017 Big Exposé ***

The scope of the project is to strengthen the Democratic Governance and Accountability in the country, and it is first of its kind implemented in Sri Lanka.

The Island report say the US embassy in Colombo had confirmed that DAI (Development Alternative Inc.) would work closely with the Parliament, Independent Commissions, and related ministries.

USAID will be funding the project worth $13 million US (approx. Rs. 1.92 Billion)

The project had been finalised by a parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, during a visit to Washington in September 2016, the news paper report further states.

The Delegation:

Ajith P. Perera – Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable Energy

Karunaratne Paranavithane – Deputy Minister of Parliament Reform and Mass Media

Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle – State Minister of City Planning and Water Supply

Dhammika Dassanayake – Secretary General of Parliament.

So… What is the DAI?

They describe themselves as an organisation that “tackle fundamental social and economic development problems caused by inefficient markets, ineffective governance, and instability”.

Since 1970 – they have worked in more than 150 countries – delivering results across the spectrum of international development contexts, from stable societies and high-growth economies to challenging environments racked by political or military conflict (Source: www.dai.com).

According to the official website – it engages primarily with USAID, the U.K. Department for International Development and the European Commission in a number of regions around the world.

Their work under the governance sector, DAI functions primarily with:

Legislative Strengthening, Decentralisation and Local Government Management, Institutional and Policy Reform

Public Administration, Civil Service Reform, and Human Resources Management, Voice and Accountability, Law and Justice, Public Financial Management and Health Governance.

Active countries – Georgia, Haiti, Iraq, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nepal, Cambodia, Kenya (etc)

This is not their first rodeo concerning Sri Lanka either. According to its official website in 2015/16 DAI participated in a project to provide short-term technical assistance to the Sri Lankan Parliament.

The website also says that it is involved in a four-year long Municipal Waste Recycling Project activated in 2016 and a EU Public Diplomacy and Outreach programme in the SAARC region.

Critisism over the years…

The US-based department has come under criticism from several journalists and civil society activists around the world.

Eva Golinger – Venezuelan-American attorney and journalist: “The DAI is a Central Intelligence Agency front organisation for their covert actions.”

Golinger says the USAID arrived at a multi-million dollar project with DAI in the year 2002 and that it funded anti Hugo Chavez groups in an attempt to topple the existing system of governance in Venezuela.

The New York Times report – (December 2016): A US contract worker has been arrested in Venezuela for distributing communications equipment.

In her articles, Golinger says that the individual was attached to the Development Alternative Inc. and has been supplying communications equipment to anti-government groups.

She adds, all references in the article to DAI in Venezuela are thoroughly documented in her book “The Chavez Code: Cracking U.S. Intervention in Venezuela”.

Why is the DAI coming to Sri Lanka?

News 1st made inquiries from the Minister of Public Administration and Management.

Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said: “.. We need to learn lessons from the programmes implemented by developed countries in the world. We need to find out how countries developed, not only America. We need to gain knowledge from countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and Japan as well…”

Q: Are we going to obtain assistance from an American organisation?

A : We have not taken steps to obtain assistance from any American company. We have not tasked any company with training our officials.

How did the DAI enter into agreements with Sri Lanka without the knowledge of the subject minister?

What are they gearing up for?