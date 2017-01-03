Collapsing Administration: DAI and SL connection – The truth and myths

Jan 03, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Yesterday, 2nd January 2, 2017 – we revealed that American firm Development Alternatives Incorporated or DAI had initiated a project in Sri Lanka to Strengthen Democratic Governance and Accountability.
Today, January 3, 2017 – Details regarding DAI and the project continues to unravel…
According to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the programme is being implemented directly through funding approved by the US congress, who also played a role in selecting the firm.
The alleged links between DAI and the CIA
The Speaker said he is “not aware of it”. However, Speaker Jayasuriya noted that DAI is a reputed American firm and added that they had worked with Sri Lanka on previous occasions.
When News 1st inquired into the matter from the US Embassy in Colombo via E-mail, they replied stating they “would comment on the matter in the future”.
However, when we examined the DAI official website – it showcased the activities DAI hopes to undertake in Sri Lanka.
Are the Public Representatives aware of such a project?
Chandima Weerakkody (Minister of Petroleum Resources Development): “.. we are not aware of it, but it could be a parliamentary project so you could speak with speaker Karu Jayasuriya. I am not sure but this could be a program to increase the knowledge of Parliamentarians..”
Anura Kumara (Leader – JVP): “.. Honestly we were not aware of it until you told us. We should look into it, I wonder on what source this information is based. What are your sources?..”
Speaking on the show, Attorney-at-Law Shiral Lakthilaka, who is the Coordinating Secretary to the President, “assured from the President’s side” that such a venture will not be embarked upon as it is “foolish and it will not bring any result”,
He added that if a constitutional reform campaign is needed, the different aspirations of the society must be looked into and managed.
“It is not a rocket science, if you get closer to the hearts of the people, if you clearly understand different communities, different parts of the country, how they think, it’s not a big issue. But if you try to import something against the wishes of the people then it would be a problem”, said Shiral Lakthilaka,
