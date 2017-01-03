Ahungalle protest stalls traffic on Galle-Colombo road

The Galle- Colombo main road has been closed down owing to a protest staged in the Ahungalla area. Our correspondent says that a heavy traffic congestion is reported from the area.

The protest is being held by a group of parents demanding a solution for the problem of lack of teachers at the Primary section of Ahungalla Rajapakse College.

Although police intervened and made way for vehicles to proceed on one lane, the protesters assembled into the middle of the road, hampering vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile Monitoring Councillor for education in the Southern Province, Channa Saliya who arrived at the location to bring the protest to a stop was forcefully held by the protesters.

Police has requested motorists to use alternate routes.

A group of locals in Kalpitiya, have commenced a demonstration opposite the Kalpitiya Divisional Secretariat, protesting against the recent breakdowns in electricity taking place in the area.

Our correspondents said that as a result of the protest, vehicular movement along one lane of the Kalpitiya- Puttalam road had come to a halt.

Our correspondents said that many traders in the Kalpitiya town had closed their business establishments and had joined the protest.