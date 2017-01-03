More than 50 dead in Brazil prison riot

Drug gangs sparked a prison riot that killed 56 people, with decapitated bodies thrown over prison walls in the bloodiest violence in more than two decades in Brazil’s overcrowded penitentiary system, officials said on Monday.

Authorities said the riot grew out of a fight between two of the country’s biggest crime gangs over control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.

There were 1,224 inmates in the prison, which was built to hold 592, Amazonas state public security’s office said. The prison is run by a private company that is paid according to the number of inmates.