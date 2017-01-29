Malaysia tourist boat missing with 31 people on board

A boat carrying 31 people, including at least 28 Chinese tourists, has gone missing off the Malaysian coast, says maritime authorities.

The boat left Tanjung Aru in Kota Kinabalu, the capital of Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state, at about 9am on Saturday bound for the popular tourist spot of Mengalum island, some 60 kilometres west, officials said.

The incident coincides with the first day of China’s week-long Lunar New Year celebration, which is also marked by ethnic Chinese in Malaysia.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said a search and rescue operation for the missing vessel – a catamaran – was launched on Saturday night, after it was reported missing at 9.50pm.

The search area covers 400 nautical square miles between Kota Kinabalu and Pulau Mengalum, according to the New Strait Times.

Three crew members were on board the vessel, alongside the 31 passengers.