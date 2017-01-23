Latest update February 3rd, 2017 11:21 PM

President Sirisena to appoint presidential commission to probe CBSL bond scam

Jan 23, 2017

President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to appoint a presidential commission to investigate the CBSL Bond issue.

Issuing a message on his Twitter account, the President said that the committee will be appointed by this week.

 

The Commission will be appointed in order to recommend steps to be taken in carrying out investigations with regard the Bond Scam.


