President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to appoint a presidential commission to investigate the CBSL Bond issue.

Issuing a message on his Twitter account, the President said that the committee will be appointed by this week.

I will appoint a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry this week to investigate the Central Bank bond issue and recommend actions. — Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) January 22, 2017

The Commission will be appointed in order to recommend steps to be taken in carrying out investigations with regard the Bond Scam.