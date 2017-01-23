Jan 23, 2017 Melanie Santiago Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 1
President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to appoint a presidential commission to investigate the CBSL Bond issue.
Issuing a message on his Twitter account, the President said that the committee will be appointed by this week.
I will appoint a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry this week to investigate the Central Bank bond issue and recommend actions.
— Maithripala Sirisena (@MaithripalaS) January 22, 2017
The Commission will be appointed in order to recommend steps to be taken in carrying out investigations with regard the Bond Scam.
