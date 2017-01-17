Latest update February 3rd, 2017 11:21 PM

Monaragala among areas parched due to dry weather conditons

Jan 17, 2017 Local, News Ticker 1

January 17, 2017 – Pattiyalanda, Monaragala.

Monaragala is located towards the south east of Sri Lanka, approximately 240 kilometres from Colombo.

Pattiyalanda is a village with around 800 families, located a further four kilometers from the Monaragala town.

The people of Pattiyalanda obtain water through tube wells. Unfortunately, the villagers have not been getting any water from these tube well since around a month ago.

Hulanda oya has become the last resort for these villagers. And still they have to walk for almost 10 to 12 kilometers in their quest for safe water.

The villagers also claim that they receive water through pipes, but only for two or three hours.


