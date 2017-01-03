Special Operations Unit nabs youth with ‘questionable pills’

The Special Operations Unit of the Excise Department nabbed a 26-year-old with drug pills during a raid in Maligawatte last evening.

As a result of a surveillance operation, on the evening of January 02, authorities used an undercover operative in the guise of a dealer, to nab the suspect.

The Excise Department said the suspect had 36 Ecstasy pills in his person. The street value of a single pill which is around 200g is Rs.3,800.

The suspect was produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court and was remanded until January 10.

The Head Detective of the Special Operations Unit of the Excise Department G. N. Hemantha said that they arrested one of the two key figures who allegedly distributed the pill in the country. However, they had not been able to arrest the other figure. They further stated that they were allegedly the main drug dealers, who have been plying this trade for almost two years.

He went on to note that they will take legal action to apprehend the other suspect.

The Deputy Director General of the Excise Department Kapila Kumarasinghe said that they are aware of the mental and physical effects of traditional drugs. But that research is yet to prove the effect of “this drug.” Therefore, it was pointed out that the youth generation is facing a greater risk.

He also said that it is a difficult task for analysts to identify these drugs and to also to prepare a legal framework, as the drugs reported “this year” are not the ones reported in the “coming year.”

Chairman of the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board Professor Ravindra Fernando also spoke to the media. He stated that in Sri Lanka, only a minor number use the ‘Ecstasy’ drug. He informed such consumers that it is harmful to the body as it increases the blood pressure and that causes bleeding in the brain which results in death.

“This is a banned drug in the country and is being manufactured in Asian countries”, he added, “The youth need to be careful”.

Futhermore, he noted that they still have not been able to determine the point of entry of this drug. He further stated that they will interrogate the suspects in custody and take necessary action.