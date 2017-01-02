Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratna remanded

Former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratna was remanded until the 9th of January, when he was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today, January 02.

The Criminal Investigations’ Department had arrested the former deputy minister this morning over an allegation that he had defrauded a sum of Rs.11.2 million from funds allocated for the renovation of the Negombo Fisheries Harbour.

The CID submitted that Sarath Kumara Gunaratne was arrested and produced in court on the recommendation of the Presidential Commission to Investigate Serious Acts of Fraud or Corruption, or PRECIFAC.

Considering the submissions made, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Bandara, ordered that the suspect be placed in remand custody until January 9.