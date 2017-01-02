President, PM speak on ‘an era of sustainable development’

The vision for a sustainable era was launched at the Presidential Secretariat today, January 2.

At the event held this morning, a vision for a sustainable era in Sri Lanka, was launched, centered around the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals’ adopted by the United Nations.

The president said, we must be strong as a country, be free of poverty and economic crisis and that in order to strengthen our physical resources. We must have progress in local industries, local agriculture and local manufacturing.

He went on to note that what the country needs now is not people in power attempting to consolidate their power, and people who are coming into power working with the motive of claiming power.

“..Everyone should work with a bond of fraternity and positivity in order to take this great country forward”, he added.

As part of the sustainable era programme, a committee of seventeen experts from seventeen fields, will convene to draft national policies with the intention of achieving the 17 sustainable development goals, by 2030.

The document containing the terms of reference for the committee, including the guidance of the President, was presented to committee member, Professor Mohan Munasinghe.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also spoke at the event saying that within the Parliament, new committees have been appointed and have been empowered while new programmes have been initiated to bring about balanced development and that work has commenced through this programme to take this development process to every sector in the country including the Provincial Councils.

“Let us all get together and implement the mandate of President Maithripala Sirisena to bring development and progress to the country”, he added.