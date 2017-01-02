Delimitation Appeals Committee Report cannot be accepted: Faizer Mustapha

The Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils’, Faiszer Mustapha says, the report compiled by the Delimitation Appeals Committee cannot be accepted as the report has not been signed by all members of the Committee.

The minister made this statement when a group including the Chairman of the Committee, Asoka Peiris, arrived at the Ministry to hand over the report today, January 02.

This move was revealed during a media briefing that is currently underway, as two of the five committee members are yet to sign the report.