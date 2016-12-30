World’s oldest male panda dies aged 31

The world’s oldest giant panda has died at the age of 31.

Pan Pan died at 4.50 AM on Wednesday in southwest China’s Sichuan Province six months after being diagnosed with cancer. Pan Pan’s death isn’t suspicious since his health condition was seen deteriorating.

Pan Pan, whose name means “hope” or “expectation” was born in the wild in Sichuan in China, and then was taken in-to captivity when he was just few months old.

However keepers at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda said he was 100 human years old at his time of death.

The average lifespan of a panda is 20 years, but captive pandas often live longer than that.

The world’s oldest female panda is currently 36-year-old Basi, who also lives in China, after Jia Jia died aged 38 in Hong Kong in October.