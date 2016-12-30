Latest update December 30th, 2016 7:39 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

World’s highest bridge opens in Southwest China

Dec 30, 2016 DONT MISS IT, Local 0

Guizhou province in southwest China is already home to seven of the ten highest bridges in the country. And the Beipanjiang Bidge, now the world’s highest, has just opened to traffic.

China opened its latest record-breaking megastructure : a four-lane bridge, the highest in the world, over the Nizhu River 565m below.

The bridge in the Beipanjiang valley, southwest China, links Yunnan and Guizhou provinces, cutting journey times from five hours to less than two.

The Beipanjiang Bridge has a length of 1.341 meters and cost nearly one billion yuan which is $144 million dollars.

The construction project was initiated by the Chinese Government in 2013 and was attended by over 1000 workers.

Construction of the bridge took three years, which is relatively short time for such a project.

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

 

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
World's oldest male panda dies aged 31
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach