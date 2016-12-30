World’s highest bridge opens in Southwest China

Guizhou province in southwest China is already home to seven of the ten highest bridges in the country. And the Beipanjiang Bidge, now the world’s highest, has just opened to traffic.

China opened its latest record-breaking megastructure : a four-lane bridge, the highest in the world, over the Nizhu River 565m below.

The bridge in the Beipanjiang valley, southwest China, links Yunnan and Guizhou provinces, cutting journey times from five hours to less than two.

The Beipanjiang Bridge has a length of 1.341 meters and cost nearly one billion yuan which is $144 million dollars.

The construction project was initiated by the Chinese Government in 2013 and was attended by over 1000 workers.

Construction of the bridge took three years, which is relatively short time for such a project.