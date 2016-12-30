Latest update December 30th, 2016 2:05 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Wet weather ahead as Northeast monsoonal conditions settle over the country

Dec 30, 2016 Local, Weather 0

The Department of Meteorology says, the northeast monsoonal conditions are gradually establishing over the country.

The Department added that several spells of light showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Hambantota District while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces after 2:00 p.m.

The Met. Department also forecast showers or thundershowers at several places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa adding that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be northeasterly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The Department went on to note that the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
President Sirisena pays last respect to late Ratnasiri Wickremanayake
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach