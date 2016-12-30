Wet weather ahead as Northeast monsoonal conditions settle over the country

The Department of Meteorology says, the northeast monsoonal conditions are gradually establishing over the country.

The Department added that several spells of light showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva Provinces and in the Hambantota District while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces after 2:00 p.m.

The Met. Department also forecast showers or thundershowers at several places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa adding that showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle.

Winds will be northeasterly in direction and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The Department went on to note that the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai and Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph.