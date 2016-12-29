Uma Oya project: Residents stage protest in Bandarawela

The Uma Oya project is being met with mixed reactions, with many residents of areas impacted by the project even resorting to legal action.

News 1st has been monitoring this story. Today (December 29th) saw a protest being staged in Bandarawela demanding that compensation be provided to families affected by the project.

The protest began from the Thanthiriya area in Bandarawela and protesters also took steps to block the Bandarawela-Badulla Main Road. Politicians, professionals, artistes as well as civil activists joined in and marched to the Bandarawela town. They then proceeded to block the Badulla-Colombo as well as the Bandarawela-Welimada main roads.

Shops in the Bandarawela Town were closed down in support of the protest, while black flags were also raised throughout the town. The protesters charge that they are yet to receive compensation, even though two years have lapsed since they began feeling the adverse effects of the Uma Oya project.