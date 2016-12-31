Latest update December 31st, 2016 3:46 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Two killed in Pinnaduwa accident (Video)

Dec 31, 2016 Local 0

Two youth were killed in an accident on early Saturday morning near the Pinnaduwa interchange of the Southern Expressway.

Police said, the two youth, who were riding two motorcycles, had crashed into a car near the expressway interchange.

The rental car was travelling from Unawatuna towards Katunayake, when the two motorcycles rear ended the car.

The victims, aged 22 and 18,  were residents of Galle.

The driver of the car, who was injured in the accident, has been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Ban Ki-moon delivers farewell speech at UN Headquarters
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach