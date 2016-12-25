Collapsing Administration – Chapter 9: Trouble in paradise – Shots fired at UNP (VIDEO)

“We cannot carry out the economic programme with the UNPers”, State Minister Dilan Perera (SLFP spokesperson) Criticising their governing coalition partners, the SLFP Spokesperson said:

“We have to say no to what we cannot do.We are being featured in the cartoons every day. There is a board next to us reading Charity Minister. No, we are paying for the sins of the UNPers”.

Continuing his criticism, Minister Perera said that it is the UNP half of the government who are the “charity ministers”. The state minister said that the UNP would not have the Prime Minister’s position or any other ministerial position, if not for President Maithripala Sirisena.

Minister Dilan Perera pointed out that ‘Arjuna Mahendran’ would still be the Governor of the Central Bank if the current government was not a consensual government. “Our President voluntarily sacrificed his powers and the UNPers are waiting under the umbrella to grab these powers. We did not join the consensual government with the intention of remaining here eternally.”

WATCH VIDEO