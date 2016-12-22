Sniper Course Number 18 passing out parade held in Diyatalawa

The Passing out Parade (PoP) of the nearly one year long Sniper Course Number 18 was held at the Field Firing Range in Diyatalawa.

Major General Rukmal Dias, Commander at the Army Training Command graced the event as the Chief Guest. Sixty three students participated in the Sniper Course including Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Special Task Force and seven foreign army personnel from Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives.

Several performances were also held to add colour to the passing out parade.