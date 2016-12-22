Latest update December 22nd, 2016 6:53 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Sniper Course Number 18 passing out parade held in Diyatalawa

Dec 22, 2016 Local 0

Sniper Course Number 18 passing out parade held in Diyatalawa

The Passing out Parade (PoP) of the nearly one year long Sniper Course Number 18 was held at the Field Firing Range in Diyatalawa.

Major General Rukmal Dias, Commander at the Army Training Command graced the event as the Chief Guest. Sixty three students participated in the Sniper Course including Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Special Task Force and seven foreign army personnel from Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives.

Several performances were also held to add colour to the passing out parade. 

For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Fire erupts at Ambalangoda Regional Hospital
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach