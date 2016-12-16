State Min. Senanayake calls for ‘a good relationship’ between politicians and state-sector employees

Speaking at an event in Polonnaruwa, State Minister Wasantha Senanayake, expressed views regarding building a good relationship between politicians and state sector employees.

State Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Management,Wasantha Senanayake called for commitment from both parties and explained that if one party does not work, the other cannot do the work alone.

He added that ministers of this government should know to work harmoniously with state sector employees, and make the maximum use of their talents.

He also noted that there are certain places where state sector employees do not have any resources. Tthis must be understood and it is unfair to have high expectations from them, if they do not have the necessary resources to execute their duties, he pointed out.