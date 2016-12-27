Latest update December 27th, 2016 6:08 PM

Sri Lanka’s track and field pride and joy Susanthika Jayasinghe hospitalised

Olympic Silver winner and Sri Lanka’s pride and joy on track and field – Susanthika Jayasinghe has been admitted to the Diyatalawa Hospital.

Reports say that she is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The sudden illness had befallen the champion while attending practices in Diyatalawa as a coach.

While her health is not in a critical stage, a group of specialist doctors are continuing treatments.

