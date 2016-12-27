South Africa struggles against SL bowling

The first test between South Africa and Sri Lanka kicked off at Port Elizabeth with the hosts opting to take the crease after winning the toss.

South Africa got off to a strong start with the opening pair putting a stand of 104 runs before Suranga Lakmal picked up his first wicket when the ball struck the outside-edge and carried low to Chandimal’s right to dismiss Cook (59)

The home-side was then struggling with Lakmal picking up both Elgar (44) and Amla (0). Herath managed to dismiss a dangerous looking JP Duminy who was on 63. Herath struck again to dismiss Bavuma (3) and Lakmal picked up his fourth when he dismissed F du Plessis on 37.

The day ended with Quinton de Kock and V.D Philander at the crease and South African putting up 267 runs on the board for the loss of 6 wickets