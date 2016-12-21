Sirasa Christmas Zone illuminates joy of the season – highlights message of peace

December 21 marked the second day of the Sirasa Christmas Zone. The Sirasa Christmas Zone was organized in a bid to spread the message of peace in line with Christmas.

The Most Rev. Dr. Valence Mendis – the Bishop of Chilaw declared open the Sirasa Christmas Zone on Wednesday, December 21. The zone is located down Braybrooke Place, Colombo 02. Senior officials of The Capital Maharaja Organisation Limited were among those present for the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Rev. Dr. Valence Mendis said that there are countless occasions seen where the rights of the people are taken away and the hardships the people go through.

“The Sirasa media constantly raised this matter”, Rev. Dr. Valence Mendis added. He went on to note that the true meaning of Christmas is to build relationships amongst us and that Christmas calls for the poor people to be uplifted, build peace and spread co-existence. “We wish that this Chirstmas brings about inner spirituality and have no provision of external matters. Have a blessed Christmas”, he said.

Group Director of the Capital Maharaja Organisation Chevaan Daniel and Channel Head of Sirasa FM Kingsley Ratnayake also addressed the gathering. The specialty of this year’s Christmas Zone is the exposition of a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis. Devotees have been given the opportunity to pay reverence during this holy season.