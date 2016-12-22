Latest update December 22nd, 2016 9:48 PM

Sirasa Christmas Zone continues – lights and nights of reverence

Dec 22, 2016 Entertainment, Local 0

Sirasa Christmas Zone continues – lights and nights of reverence

The Sirasa Christmas Zone opened for the third consecutive day today. The Sirasa Christmas Zone located down Braybrooke Street in Colombo was declared open today by the Bishop of Galle Rt. Rev. Dr.Raymond Wickremesinghe.

The opening ceremony also saw the participation of the top management and staff of the Capital Maharaja Organisation.

The giant Christmas tree, Christmas decorations and carols are a few specialties which onecould witness at the Sirasa Christmas Zone. Carols sung by youth choirs and bands and choristers of the tri forces filled the air as the the Christmas Zone continued to light up the nights.

