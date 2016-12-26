Latest update December 26th, 2016 12:17 PM

Shooting leaves 2 police officers injured

Two police officers were injured in a shooting in Katana, Negambo.

According to police one of two suspect to be arrested by the police had used the firearm of a Police officer while the police officer was attempting to nab the suspect.

The Police added that the injured police officers were admitted to the Negambo hospital and were transfered to the National Hospital for further treatments.

The police further added that the suspected shooter has been identified.

