Several PCs reject Development Special Provisions Bill (Video)

The Development Special Provisions Bill has become quite a topic of conversation across the political fora. As of December 28, the bill was rejected by seven provincial Councils. On December 29, it was rejected by the Western Provincial Council.

“There is an conflict brewing between the Western Province and the Ministry of Development with regard to provincial development”, said Chief Minister – Western Province, Isura Devapriya.

CM Devapriya questioned if any ‘public representative’ and ‘local government member’ who favours the Provincial Council system approve the bill. He added that Ministers in the Central Government too, have issues on the DSP bill.

When the bill was taken up for debate in the Council:

“… We do not need anytime for this. We are against this …”

“… Protect the integrity of the opposition …”

“… We request that you have a vote to decide whether this needs to be debated or not …”

The session was adjourned due to mounting tensions and the council reconvened to debate.

Attorney-at-Law Susara Dinal (UPFA Western PC) pointed out how the prime minister moved forward with the DSP bill while there is a fraud which took place at the Central Bank under the current legal framework, and also opposition from parliament and cabinet alike.

“So how can we expect that the prime minister and the cabinet of ministers will follow a clean slated process when it comes to enforcing the powers in this bill”.

Nishantha Sri Warnasighe of the UNP Western PC said that a decision should be taken at national level, if SLFP ministers say the bill cannot be accepted.

“Obtain cabinet approval and bring it before us without putting us on the spotlight ..” he added.

Lakshman Nipunarachchi ( JVP – Western PC): “… If this bill is passed, the Central Environment Authority, the Urban Development Authority and all other authorities will have to tone down. No one will be able to speak against any project done through this bill”.

THE VOTE

Against – 52 votes

In favor – 28 votes

*Five Councillors including Susil Kindelpitiya and Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe abstained from voting.

Uva Provincial Council – REJECTED

North Central Provincial Council – REJECTED

Northern Provincial Council – REJECTED

Southern Provincial Council – REJECTED

Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council – REJECTED

Central Provincial Council – REJECTED

North Eastern Provincial Council – REJECTED

Western Provincial Council – REJECTED

Eastern Provincial Council – Pending

