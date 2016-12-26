Latest update December 26th, 2016 12:34 PM

Several BIA flights delayed

Four flights scheduled to take off from the Bandaranaike International Airport have been delayed as a result of the east air space of India being closed down temporarily.

Bandaranaike International Airport Manager says that the flights being delayed are flights to Singapore, India and Indonesia.

The Indian Eastern air space will be closed from 8:30 a.m.till 12:30 p.m. today. The Airport Manager added that the flights will be delayed for a period of four hours.

