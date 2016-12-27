Security Council vote angers Israel;PM summons US ambassador

Israeli P.M Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his nations Foreign Ministry to temporarily limit all working ties with the embassies of the 12 UN Security Council members.

The order comes following Friday’s (23rd December) vote on the resolution on West Bank settlements and who have diplomatic relations with Israel

According to senior Israeli officials the business with the embassies of Britain, France, Russia, China, Japan, Ukraine, Angola, Egypt, Uruguay, Spain, Senegal and New Zealand will be suspended

They added that Prime Minister Netanyahu will not meet with the foreign ministers of those countries and their ambassadors will not be received at Israel’s Foreign Ministry while travel by Israeli ministers to those countries will also be limited, the officials said, noting that Israeli ambassadors in the countries will still be able to continue working with the governments of their host nations

The move came after ten ambassadors were summoned to the Foreign Ministry for a personal rebuke over the vote,under orders by Netanyahu

Israel was taken aback by the passage of Security Council resolution 2334, which states that the settlements in the West Bank “had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security.”

The United States, a Security Council member, abstained on the resolution.

The diplomatic move to suspend embassy ties was done mostly to express Netanyahu’s anger at the countries that voted for the resolution and it is unlikely to have any practical effect on either Israel or the other countries, as it does not affect trade, security coordination, or other aspects of the relations.

However as a statement, it is significant, and it is a continuation of Netanyahu’s diplomatic actions against countries that voted for the resolution.

On Sunday Netanyahu launched an attack on on the Obama administration; however it does not affect diplomatic relations with the United States, which has been the focus of much of Netanyahu’s anger.

“Israel’s not going to be kicked in the teeth and not just respond to this,” said Israel’s ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, explaining his country’s diplomatic moves

“We can’t just meet with visiting dignitaries as if nothing has happened. This is a serious effort against Israel.”

Dermer added Friday’s UN Security Council vote caused harm on the long-term prospects for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The one negotiating chip that we have at the peace table is that territory. If the UN Security Council says that territory actually belongs to the Palestinians — which it does not and which we reject — that’s going to make achieving peace actually much harder.”